DULUTH — The driver of a pickup truck and her passenger were killed Saturday afternoon, when the Ford F-150 struck a concrete barrier at the intersection of Skyline Parkway and Haines Road.
Driver Shelly Ann Morton, 51, of Duluth, and Justice Dawn-Marie Williams, 27, Superior, Wis., were southbound on the stretch and crossed a lane of traffic before hitting the barrier in the single-vehicle crash. Lifesaving efforts were attempted, but both died at the scene, according to the Duluth Police Department.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
Duluth
