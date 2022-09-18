Two people were struck by a car near Huntington Bank Stadium following the University of Minnesota football game Saturday evening and have life-threatening injuries, police say.
The man and woman, both in their 70s, were in a crosswalk as a vehicle turned and struck them just before 6:30 p.m. They were taken to a hospital, according to the Minneapolis Police Department, and no other details on the extent of their injuries were available.
The driver of the vehicle stopped and cooperated with police.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
Gophers
Ibrahim on his way to rewriting Gophers record book
Mohamed Ibrahim moved past Marion Barber III for fifth place on the rushing list and tied Darrell Thompson for rushing TDs.
Gophers
Gophers steamroll Colorado 49-7 but lose Autman-Bell to injury
It was another laugher for the Gophers but there was nothing funny at the end of the first half. Wideout Chris Autman-Bell left the game and did not return after clutching his right knee upon falling to the turf.
Two struck by vehicle after Gophers game have life-threatening injuries
The crash occurred following the Gophers football game.
Loons
Winless streak reaches five games for Loons with 4-1 loss at Sporting KC
Sporting KC scored first-half goals in the 31st, 41st and 45th minutes to take control.
Gophers
Souhan: Gophers victory came with a catch after Autman-Bell's injury
Top receiver Chris Autman-Bell's knee injury will test the Gophers' ability to get the job done by committee.