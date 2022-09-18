Two people were struck by a car near Huntington Bank Stadium following the University of Minnesota football game Saturday evening and have life-threatening injuries, police say.

The man and woman, both in their 70s, were in a crosswalk as a vehicle turned and struck them just before 6:30 p.m. They were taken to a hospital, according to the Minneapolis Police Department, and no other details on the extent of their injuries were available.

The driver of the vehicle stopped and cooperated with police.