Two people were fatally shot inside a building in downtown St. Paul on Monday, according to Metro Transit Police.
Officers from the Metro Transit and St. Paul police departments responded about 8:30 p.m. to reports of shots fired at the building at E. 5th and Cedar streets, Metro Transit spokesman Drew Kerr said.
The building includes a stairway and elevator connecting the street level to the skyway near the Green Line's Central Station.
The two victims were taken to a hospital and were later pronounced dead, Kerr said.
No arrests have been made, Kerr said. He did not immediately respond to additional questions.
