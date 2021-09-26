A 65-year-old Moorhead man died in a head-on crash Sunday with a 27-year-old Fargo man who also died when the Moorhead man's vehicle crossed the centerline of Interstate 29 on a stretch under construction.

Both vehicles carried passengers who were seriously injured in the crash, according to the North Dakota Highway Patrol. The agency will release names of those involved in the crash once family has been notified.

According to the patrol, at 1:16 a.m. Sunday the vehicles crashed 7 miles south of Fargo on I-29 in a section that is reduced to two-way traffic due to construction.

The Moorhead man was driving a Chevrolet Silverado northbound on I-29 with a 55-year-old Moorhead woman. They were not wearing seat belts when the Silverado crossed the centerline and struck a southbound Ford Expedition driven by the Fargo man who was wearing a seat belt. Two male passengers of Fargo, ages 38 and 32, were seriously injured. The 32-year-old was not wearing a seat belt.

All three passengers were taken to local hospitals for treatment of serious injuries. The crash remains under investigation.

