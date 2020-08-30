Two men were killed in separate shootings Sunday in north Minneapolis, marking the 54th and 55th homicides in the city this year and ending a violent week in a pocket of the city's North Side.

No one had been arrested in the shootings, police spokesperson John Elder said Sunday evening. Authorities have not released the identity of the two men or the circumstances behind the shootings.

Officers were called to the 2400 block of N. Emerson Avenue in Minneapolis' Hawthorne neighborhood just after midnight Sunday after several reports of gunfire detected by the area's ShotSpotter network. Arriving on the block, they found a man dead inside a vehicle, according to police.

Just after 7:30 p.m., police responded to multiple 911 calls and reports of a shooting on the 1800 block of N. Lowry Ave. When they arrived, they found a man suffering from what appeared to be gunshot wounds, Elder said. The man was taken to a hospital where he died Sunday night.

The homicides are double the number of reported killings from the same time last year, according to police data.

A small section of the Hawthorne and Jordan neighborhoods of north Minneapolis were scarred by gunfire recently.

Seventeen-year-old Serenity Shief was killed in a shooting Monday night at 2362 James Avenue N., just half a mile from Sunday's first shooting. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office confirmed her identity Sunday, saying she was shot in the head — nearly two years after her brother was also gunned down. Four days later, four men were wounded in a shooting just blocks away near Glen Gale Park.

