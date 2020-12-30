A call about a suspicious vehicle in a Brooklyn Park neighborhood turned into a death investigation when officers found two bodies inside the car.

Police arrived on the 6300 block of N. Zane Avenue about 4 p.m. Tuesday and found two people in the car who were dead, Brooklyn Park police said.

The person who had called police believed the car had been on the block for several days and thought there might be a body inside, a release from the department said.

Officers instead found two bodies.

"There does not appear to be any signs of foul play," the release said. But police did not give any other details about who the victims are or how they died.

The Hennepin County Crime Scene Investigation Unit and the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office responded to the scene. The investigation continues, police said.

Tim Harlow • 612-673-7768