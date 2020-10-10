An Indiana man died Saturday morning in a pickup crash in Clay County, and a woman from Braham, Minn., was killed Friday evening in a five-vehicle crash in Isanti County, the State Patrol reported Saturday.

David A. Smoker, 59, of Leesburg, Ind., was a passenger in a 2015 Ford Super Crew pickup that veered off westbound Interstate 94 at Hwy. 34 in Humboldt Township at 8:16 a.m. Saturday and hit a bridge pier head-on, the patrol said. He died at the scene.

The truck’s driver, Brian K. Smoker, 61, also of Leesburg, suffered noncritical injuries, as did passenger George E. Tubbs, 63, also of Leesburg. A third passenger, Mitchell E. Garrison, 63, of Anderson, Ind., suffered critical injuries. All three were taken to a Moorhead hospital.

All involved were wearing seat belts and alcohol was not a factor, the patrol said.

In the Isanti County crash, Cheryl R. Thull, 75, was in a 2017 Ford Escape driven by Arnold J. Thull, 78, of Bethel, that was westbound on Heritage Boulevard just before 6 p.m. Friday, the patrol said. As the Thulls’ vehicle approached a red light at the intersection with Hwy. 65, it collided with a 2013 Dodge Durango, which in turn hit a 2005 Buick LaSabre.

The Ford Escape then rolled, coming into contact with a 2018 Chevy Equinox that was pushed into a 2010 Honda Accord.

All five vehicles came to rest in the intersection.

Cheryl Thull died at the scene, the patrol said. Arnold Thull was taken to HCMC in Minneapolis with life-threatening injuries.

The other four vehicles’ drivers, who were alone in their vehicles, were not hurt. All involved were wearing seat belts, and alcohol was not a factor, the patrol said.