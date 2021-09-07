Two boys were taken to a hospital after being pulled out of the water of Lake Nokomis. They were both in critical condition on Monday night.

The two brothers, one believed to be 8 years old and the other 11, were swimming with their father in the busy south Minneapolis lake when they went out too deep, said Andrew Skoogman, spokesman for the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office.

Rescuers "located them rather quickly, getting to one in about a minute and to the other in a few minutes," he said.

The two were unconscious and didn't have pulses when they were brought to shore, according to the Minneapolis Fire Department.

They were given CPR, and at least one of the boys regained his pulse, the Fire Department said in a statement.

"At this point, we're still determining exactly what happened," Skoogman said.

Greg Stanley • 612-673-4882