Twitter suspended the accounts of more than half a dozen journalists from CNN, the New York Times, The Washington Post, Voice of America and other outlets Thursday evening, as company executives appeared to accuse the reporters of endangering the safety of Twitter owner Elon Musk's family.

The suspensions came without warning or initial explanation from Twitter. They include Washington Post technology reporter Drew Harwell, who discovered he was unable to log into his account or tweet around 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

Aaron Rupar, a Substack writer with nearly 800,000 followers on Twitter, had his account suspended minutes earlier, according to screenshots taken by other users.

New York Times technology reporter Ryan Mac also appears to have been suspended around the same time. He had published an article on Wednesday about Twitter suspending accounts that used public data to track the location of Musk's private plane.

CNN reporter Donie O'Sullivan had just posted a tweet about Musk's claim that a "crazy stalker" had chased his young son in Los Angeles this week when he was suspended, according to screenshots.

Matt Binder, a Mashable reporter, was tweeting about O'Sullivan's suspension when his account also went dark.

Independent journalist Tony Webster's account was also suspended as of Thursday evening. So were the accounts of Keith Olbermann, a former MSNBC host, Intercept reporter Micah Lee and Voice of America's chief national correspondent Steve Herman.

A spokesman for the New York Times called the suspensions "questionable and unfortunate" in a statement Thursday night.

"Neither The Times nor Ryan have received any explanation about why this occurred," said Charlie Stadlander. "We hope that all of the journalists' accounts are reinstated and that Twitter provides a satisfying explanation for this action."

The account bans were labeled "direction of Ella" in Twitter's internal systems, according to two former employees in contact with Twitter's staff. Ella Irwin, the company's head of Trust and Safety, has carried out many of Musk's orders since he purchased the company in late October and began upending it rules in the name of what he called "free speech."

A prior suspension was marked "direction of Elon."

Twitter did not respond to questions about the suspensions, but Irwin told the Verge: "Without commenting on any specific accounts, I can confirm that we will suspend any accounts that violate our privacy policies and put other users at risk."

In response to tweets celebrating the suspensions late Thursday, Musk suggested without evidence that the journalists had revealed private information about his family, also known as doxxing. "Criticizing me all day long is totally fine, but doxxing my real-time location and endangering my family is not," he wrote at 9:20 p.m.

"Same doxxing rules apply to 'journalists' as to everyone else," he wrote in another tweet.

Musk purchased Twitter for $44 billion in late October, and quickly set about undoing many of the previous management's policies against hate speech and misinformation. He has moved to restore former president Donald Trump and other accounts suspended under prior management, saying Twitter's new policy is "freedom of speech but not freedom of reach."

But Musk's Twitter had already banned some high-profile accounts prior to Thursday's apparent purge.

On Wednesday, an account that used publicly available information to display the locations of Musk's private jet, known as @elonjet, was permanently suspended despite a tweet from Musk days earlier, saying he would keep it up as part of "my commitment to free speech."

The same day, a new Twitter policy outlawed the sharing of "live location information, including information shared on Twitter directly or links to 3rd-party URL(s) of travel routes, actual physical location, or other identifying information that would reveal a person's location, regardless if this information is publicly available."

Many of the journalists suspended Thursday had been covering that rule change, as well as Musk's claims that he and his family had been endangered by location sharing.

None of the tweets from suspended reporters that The Post has reviewed revealed the location of Musk or his family.

Rep. Lori Trahan (D-Mass) wrote on Twitter Thursday night that her staff had met that same day with Twitter officials. "They told us that they're not going to retaliate against independent journalists or researchers who publish criticisms of the platform. Less than 12 hours later, multiple technology reporters have been suspended. What's the deal, Elon Musk?"

The Committee to Protect Journalists assailed the suspensions in a statement:

"We are concerned about news reports that journalists who have covered recent developments involving Twitter and its owner, Elon Musk, have had their accounts on the platform suspended. If confirmed as retaliation for their work, this would be a serious violation of journalists' right to report the news without fear of reprisal."

- - -

The Washington Post's Faiz Siddiqui and Joseph Menn contributed to this developing story, which is being updated.