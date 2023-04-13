Send this article to anyone, no subscription is necessary to view it

NEW YORK — Kyle Garlick has played in 102 games for the Twins over the past two seasons as an outfield injury replacement, and he's getting another chance in 2023.

Garlick was called up from St. Paul on Thursday to replace Kyle Farmer, who went on the injured list after being struck in the face by a Lucas Giolito fastball during Wednesday's victory over the White Sox.

He joins the team at Yankee Stadium for the start of a four-game series tonight at 6:05 p.m. (BSN).

Garlick has two home runs and is hitting .235 in eight games for St. Paul.

He wasn't on the 40-man roster; to clear space, outfielder Gilberto Celestino was transferred to the 60-day injured list. He had thumb surgery in spring training.

Joe Ryan (2-0, 3.75 ERA) pitches for the Twins tonight against Yankees righthander Jhony Brito (2-0, 0.90).