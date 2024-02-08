The Twins hoped to create a direct-to-consumer streaming option for local fans who don't subscribe to a Bally Sports North cable or satellite carrier, but those plans were squashed when they reportedly agreed to a one-year contract with BSN's parent company, Diamond Sports Group.

Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred said Thursday, from the owner meetings in Florida, that MLB wants to implement a national streaming option in 2025 that would eliminate local blackouts.

It would require, Manfred said, acquiring the TV rights for at least 14 teams, which would surely include the Twins. The league has its own streaming service, MLB.TV, but live games are not available to fans who live in their team's local market.

"Realistically, my target to having a digital package I can take to market would be for the '25 season," Manfred told reporters.

It's unclear if the league could acquire TV rights for around half the league by next season. MLB is expected to broadcast games for three teams -- the San Diego Padres, Arizona Diamondbacks and Colorado Rockies -- without TV deals this year.

The Twins, whose deal with Diamond Sports Group could become official as early as Friday once approved by a federal bankruptcy court judge, don't have a TV contract for the 2025 season.