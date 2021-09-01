Kenta Maeda had TommyJohn surgery on Wednesday in Dallas and is likely lost to the Twins for most, if not all, of the 2022 season.

The 33-year-old righthanded starter had elbow ligament replacement surgery in an operation performed by Texas Rangers orthopedic surgeon Keith Meister.

Manager Rocco Baldelli said the surgery "went well," and that there was an internal brace placed in the elbow that could speed up the recovery to less than a calendar year, perhaps making a return in nine or 10 months a possibility.

"Our goal right now is to get Kenta's rehab process going, make sure he's comfortable," Baldelli said. "You really do have to take these things step by step. We'll know more as we get into the first, second, third month of this rehab process. Then, I think we'll begin to have at least more of a feel as far as how things are going."

The Japanese-born standout, runner-up for the American League Cy Young Award last season, has a team-friendly contract, signed with the Dodgers in 2016, with a $3 million base salary every year through 2023. He has pitched through arm difficulties since arriving in the major leagues, though he has been able to reach sizable bonuses — up to $10 million — by hitting a certain number of innings pitched and starts.

"We're better with Kenta," Baldelli said. "But I'll tell you this: We're even better with a healthy Kenta, and that's what we need to focus on.

"Any season, no matter how it's laid out, you're going to go through periods of time without some of your best guys out there. We're going to go through a period of time next year without him, but he's working hard, and there's going to be a time where he's going to be ready."

"The elbow condition wasn't always there throughout the season," Maeda said Saturday through an interpreter. "It's been a tough grind, and if you look at the result, that kind of explains what it was like inside my elbow. Tough season throughout. And then when I was informed of the possibility of surgery to fix this issue, I was really surprised and a little sad to hear it, to be honest.

"I might be out for a year or X amount of time, but that might elongate my pitching career in the long run. I wanted to come back strong. I wanted to pitch like what I've used to been doing, so I decided to take the surgery route."

Maeda said he had noticed the velocity on his four-seam fastball was dipping into the mid- and high 80s, unsustainable for someone accustomed to throwing in the low 90s. Maeda said he was feeling discomfort as far back as April.

In six major league seasons, Maeda is 59-41 with a 3.87 ERA.

Staff writer Chris Hine contributed to this story