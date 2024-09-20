Twins-Red Sox series preview: Radio-TV information, injury report, key players

Twins update: The Twins (80-73) play the final road series of the regular season after losing three of four in Cleveland. Their 3-2 loss to the Guardians on Thursday left the Twins in a tie with the Detroit Tigers for the final AL wild-card spot. The Twins are 11-20 in their last 31 games. … The Twins won two of three from Boston May 3-5 at Target Field. The Red Sox scored six runs off the Twins bullpen to win the series finale, 9-2. … The Twins are 38-40 on the road and 9-15 against the AL East. … RF Max Kepler (left patellar tendinitis), who has been sidelined since Sept. 2, is expected to play for the St. Paul Saints this weekend and could be activated next week. … After a day off on Monday, the Twins close out the regular season with series against Miami and Baltimore at Target Field.