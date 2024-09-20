THREE-GAME SERIES AT FENWAY PARK
Twins-Red Sox series preview: Radio-TV information, injury report, key players
The teams have a three-game series at Fenway Park, with the Twins trying to snap out of a long slump.
All games on BSN, 830-AM and 102.9-FM
Friday, 6:10 p.m.: RHP David Festa (2-6, 5.07 ERA) vs. TBA
Saturday, 3:10 p.m.: RHP Pablo López (15-8, 3.84) vs. RHP Kutter Crawford (8-15, 4.19)
Sunday, 12:35 p.m.: RHP Zebby Matthews (1-3, 6.30) vs. RHP Nick Pivetta (4.37)
Twins update: The Twins (80-73) play the final road series of the regular season after losing three of four in Cleveland. Their 3-2 loss to the Guardians on Thursday left the Twins in a tie with the Detroit Tigers for the final AL wild-card spot. The Twins are 11-20 in their last 31 games. … The Twins won two of three from Boston May 3-5 at Target Field. The Red Sox scored six runs off the Twins bullpen to win the series finale, 9-2. … The Twins are 38-40 on the road and 9-15 against the AL East. … RF Max Kepler (left patellar tendinitis), who has been sidelined since Sept. 2, is expected to play for the St. Paul Saints this weekend and could be activated next week. … After a day off on Monday, the Twins close out the regular season with series against Miami and Baltimore at Target Field.
Boston update: The Red Sox (76-77) return home after finishing a 2-5 road trip with a 2-0 loss to the Rays on Thursday in Tampa. The Red Sox are 4 games behind the Twins and Tigers for the final wild card spot. The Red Sox are 9-17 in their last 26 games and 22-35 since the All-Star break. … The three games with the Twins are Boston’s only games against non-AL East teams among their final 19 games of the season. … Boston is 14-16 against AL Central teams and 35-40 at home. … OF Jarren Duran is fourth in MLB with a baseball-reference WAR of 8.5. … RHP Lucas Sims (right lat sprain) and RHP Luis Garcia (right elbow inflammation) could both be activated this weekend. Both are on rehab assignments.
