FORT MYERS, Fla. – The Twins broke out in the fourth inning, beating the Tamp Bay Rays 8-2 on Saturday at Charlotte Sports Park. Nick Gorden had five RBI on a three-run homer and two-run triple.

Gary Sanchez and Alex Kirilloff started the fourth with back-to-back singles. Rays starter Shane McClanahan retired the Twins' next two batters before exiting for Trevor Brigden. But Gordon took advantage despite the new pitcher and the two outs to hit a three-run home run to left-center field.

The Twins lengthened their lead in the sixth inning, but also went down a key player. Alex Kirilloff had reached first on a fielding error. But in running from first to third on Brent Rooker's double, he appeared to injure himself and left the game in favor of Cole Sturgeon.

Sturgeon scored on the next play, another fielding error for Tampa Bay. Gordon then tripled to score two more runs before coming in himself on Kyle Garlick's ground out.

The Rays' Mike Zunino homered off Jhon Romero in the bottom of that inning. But the Twins responded in the seventh, when Sturgeon's base hit scored Kennie Taylor. Tampa took one more run in the eighth when Blake Hunt tripled and scored on Brett Wisely's ground out.

The Twins are 7-9 in the Grapefruit League.