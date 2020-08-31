Just a midday trade update -- or lack of trades update.

The Twins have done their due diligence on potential deals but, according to a source, the type of blockbuster deal they would need to add a top shelf starter isn't there. They did talk to Cleveland about Mike Clevinger, but Cleveland was not going to deal him within the division unless the Twins or White Sox massively overpaid.

As of lunchtime, I wasn't expecting the Twins to make a major move before the trade deadline.

Honestly, the biggest problem for the Twins right now is that they aren't hitting. They are 16th in runs scored and 22nd (!) in slugging percentage.

Again, the BombaSquad is 22nd in slugging percentage.

Manager Rocco Baldelli and hitting coach Edgar Varela need to shake up the offense, which is tough without three injured starters.

But that should be changing this week.

In addition to Michael Pineda coming off suspension on Tuesday, the Twins are preparing for the return of Josh Donaldson (pictured) and Byron Buxton this week. Donaldson has missed 25 games with a right calf strain while Buxton has missed 10 games with a sore left shoulder. The crazy thing is both are good defensive players but the defense has been one of the best units in the league without them, They need them to contribute offensively.

After those two, righthander Jake Odorizzi should be next to return to action after being nearly filleted by an Alex Gordon line drive just over a week ago in Kansas City. It doesn't sound like Mitch Garver is close to returning. And Homer Bailey has two weeks left until he can come off the 45-day injured list.

Healthy or not, the Twins need to sustain offense this week. Especially with streaking White Sox in town this week.

Josh Donaldson photo by Carlos Gonzalez