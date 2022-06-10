Twins starter Joe Ryan went three innings, struck out four, and allowed one hit in his rehab assignment Thursday night for the St. Paul Saints vs. the Rochester Red Wings at CHS Field.

His teammates kept the good vibes with four runs in the bottom of the ninth inning to win 4-3. John Andreoli and Spencer Steer both homered. Rochester starter Logan Verrett held the Saints (27-29) to one hit through six innings.

Ryan, 25, was 5-2 with a 2.28 ERA when he went on the COVID injury list May 25.