TWO-GAME SERIES AT DODGER STADIUM

Both games on BSN, 830-AM, 102.9-FM

Tuesday, 9:10 p.m.: RHP Joe Ryan (8-4, 3.67 ERA) vs. LHP Julio Urias (11-6, 2.57)

Wednesday, 9:10 p.m.: RHP Sonny Gray (6-3, 3.19 ERA) vs. TBA

TWINS UPDATE

The AL Central leaders (57-51) were idle Monday after a 4-3 homestand against Detroit and Toronto. ... The Twins are making their first visit to Dodger Stadium since 2017, but it is the second meeting of the season for the teams. The Dodgers won two games at Target Field in April — with LHP Clayton Kershaw throwing seven perfect innings in the second game before getting pulled — and have won eight in a row from the Twins since 2014. The Twins are 1-8 all-time at Dodger Stadium, including the 1965 World Series; their only victory at Chavez Ravine came on June 11, 2005, when Justin Morneau drove in four runs in a 5-3 victory. ... After a day off Thursday, the Twins will begin a three-game series against the Angels in Anaheim on Friday.

DODGERS UPDATE

The NL West leaders, an MLB-best 75-33, have won eight in a row after a three-game weekend home sweep of San Diego. The Dodgers are 30-5 since June 29 and lead the MLB with a plus-226 run differential. The Dodgers have given up a league-best 345 runs this season. ... 1B Freddie Freeman (134 hits) and SS Trea Turner (133 hits) are the top two in the major leagues in hits. ... Kershaw (lower back pain) is expected to be out a month after pitching only four innings Thursday. Just-recalled RHP Andre Jackson could take Kershaw's turn in the rotation Wednesday. ... Former Twins RHP Brusdar Graterol (right shoulder inflammation) is about two weeks away from returning from the injured list.