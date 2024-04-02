



TWO-GAME SERIES AT AMERICAN FAMILY FIELD

Both games on BSN, 830-AM and 102.9-FM

Tuesday, 3:10 p.m.: RHP Louie Varland (4-3, 4.63 ERA in 2023) vs. RHP Jakob Junis (4-3, 3.87)

Wednesday, 12:10 p.m.: RHP Chris Paddack (1-0, 5.40 ERA in 2023) vs. RHP Joe Ross (5-9, 4.17 in 2021)

Twins update: They are 2-1 and were idle Monday after losing 11-0 in Kansas City on Sunday. The Twins had given up only two runs while winning the first two games of the series. … They were 2-2 against the Brewers last season. The Twins lost both games in Milwaukee, 7-3 and 8-7, in August. … Varland and Paddack are both making their season debuts. Varland will be facing the Brewers for the first time. Paddack went 0-1 in two starts against the Brewers in 2021 while with the San Diego Padres. … OF Max Kepler (knee contusion) is questionable. 3B Royce Lewis (quad), closer Jhoan Duran (oblique) and relievers Caleb Thielbar (hamstring), Justin Topa (knee) and Josh Staumont (calf) are out.

Brewers update: OF Jackson Chourio, 20 years and 22 days old, is the youngest player in the majors and began his career 5-for-12. He is starting an eight-year, $82 million contract. … The Brewers, under first-year manager Pat Murphy, were idle on Monday after opening the season with a three-game sweep of the Mets in New York. … Murphy, who spent the past eight seasons as the Brewers bench coach, replaced Craig Counsell, who is now managing the Chicago Cubs. … Ross, a 30-year old righthander, last pitched in the majors in 2021. He spent the past two seasons recovering from his second Tommy John surgery. … 1B Rhys Hoskins, signed as a free agent after missing last season because of a torn ACL, drove in four runs in the Brewers' 7-6 victory over the Mets on Saturday. … Closer Devin Williams (back), CF Garrett Mitchell (broken hand) and LHP Wade Miley (shoulder) are out.