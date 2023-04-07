Send this article to anyone, no subscription is necessary to view it

The Twins open the home season today by starting a three-game series against the World Series champion Houston Astros.

First pitch is 3:10 p.m. at Target Field.

The opener was delayed a day because of a better weather forecast today. Temperatures should be in the high 40s by game time.

Sonny Gray, who won his first game of the season by beating the Royals, pitches for the Twins against Astros righthander José Urquidy.

Twins right fielder Max Kepler (knee) won't be in the starting lineup. Joey Gallo will play right field with Donovan Solano manning first base.

The Twins started the season with four consecutive victories, but lost their past two games in Miami.

Houston is 3-4 after playing its first seven games at home.

This is the 14th home opener at Target Field, and the Twins are 7-6. Overall, they are 35-27 in home openers (12-9 at the Met and 16-12 at the Dome).

ASTROS LINEUP

Jeremy Peña, SS

Alex Bregman, 3B

Yordan Álvarez, LF

José Abreu, DH

Kyle Tucker, RF

David Hensley, 1B

Chas McCormick, CF

Michael Dubon, 2B

Martín Maldonado, C

TWINS LINEUP

Byron Buxton, DH

Carlos Correa, SS

Trevor Larnach, LF

Jose Miranda, 3B

Donovan Solano, 1B

Kyle Farmer, 2B

Joey Gallo, RF

Christian Vázquez, C

Michael A. Taylor, CF