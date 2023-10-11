Byron Buxton is back.

The Twins added the designated hitter to the roster and put Alex Kirilloff on the 10-day injured list before a do-or-die Game 4 in the ALDS against the Houston Astros.

First pitch at sold-out Target Field is 6:07 p.m. (FS1), and the Astros lead the best-of-five series 2-1.

Buxton, who will not start tonight, was left off the wild-card roster because of a nagging knee injury.

Kirilloff went 0-for-2 with a strikeout Tuesday in the Twins' 9-1 loss and is 0-for-9 this postseason. His injury was not specified.

Matt Wallner, who is 0-for-8 in the playoffs, is also sitting tonight. Michael A. Taylor will play center with Willi Castro moving to left, and Donovan Solano will start at first base.

Joe Ryan, who has not pitched in the postseason, starts tonight for the Twins against righthander Jose Urquidy, who is also making his 2023 postseason debut.

TWINS LINEUP

Edouard Julien, DH

Jorge Polanco, 2B

Royce Lewis, 3B

Max Kepler, RF

Carlos Correa, SS

Ryan Jeffers, C

Willi Castro, LF

Donovan Solano, 1B

Michael A. Taylor, CF