Tap the bookmark to save this article.

HOUSTON — There's not much in the way of good news for the Twins.

After All-Star center fielder Byron Buxton went on the injured list Tuesday, the Twins lost their fourth straight game with a conflict-filled 4-2 loss to the Astros.

And first place Cleveland won in San Diego to move three full games ahead of the second place Twins in the American League Central.

Tonight the Twins face Astros lefthander Framber Valdez (12-4, 2.72 ERA) at Minute Maid Park (7:10 p.m., BSN). Righthander Dylan Bundy (7-5, 4.60) is starting for the Twins.

The Astros have the best record (79-45) in the American League.

TWINS LINEUP

Jorge Polanco, 2B

Carlos Correa, SS

Jose Miranda, 1B

Gio Urshela, 3B

Luis Arraez, DH

Gilberto Celestino, CF

Tim Beckham, LF

Max Kepler, RF

Sandy Leon, C

ASTROS LINEUP

Jose Altuve, 2B

Yuli Gurriel, 1B

Yordan Alvarez, DH

Alex Bregman, 3B

Kyle Tucker, RF

Trey Mancini, LF

Jeremy Pena, SS

Chas McCormick, CF

Martin Maldonado, C

The Twins 2023 schedule also came out today.