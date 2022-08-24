Tap the bookmark to save this article.

The Twins will open the 2023 season on the road in Kansas City on March 30.

The team's schedule for next season was released on Wednesday, and major league teams will now play each other at least once under the new format.

After playing the Royals and Miami on the road to start the season, the Twins will have their home opener against Houston on Thursday, April 6 as part of a six-game homestand that will include the White Sox.

The Twins and Brewers will play at Target Field on June 13-14 and in Milwaukee on Aug. 22-23.

Other National League teams playing at Target Field in 2023 will be Washington, San Diego, the Cubs, San Francisco, Arizona, Pittsburgh and the New York Mets.

Home night games Monday-Thursday will continue to start at 6:40 p.m.

The Twins will play the other American League Central teams 13 times each after facing them 19 times apiece in 2022.

The season ends Oct. 1 in Colorado.

TWINS 2023 SCHEDULE

March 30, April 1-2, at Kansas City

April 3-5, at Miami

April 6, 8-9, Houston

April 10-12, Chicago White Sox

April 13-16, at New York Yankees

April 18-20, at Boston

April 21-23, Washington

April 24-26, New York Yankees

April 27-30, Kansas City

May 2-4, at Chicago White Sox

May 5-7, at Cleveland

May 9-11, San Diego

May 12-14, Chicago Cubs

May 15-17, at Los Angeles Dodgers

May 19-21, at Los Angeles Angels

May 22-24, San Francisco

May 26-28, Toronto

May 29-31, at Houston

June 1-4, Cleveland

June 6-8, at Tampa Bay

June 9-11, at Toronto

June 13-14, Milwaukee

June 15-18, Detroit

June 19-22, Boston

June 23-25, at Detroit

June 26-28, at Atlanta

June 30, July 1-2, at Baltimore

July 3-5, Kansas City

July 7-9, Baltimore

July 11 All-Star Game in Seattle

July 14-16, at Oakland

July 17-20, at Seattle

July 21-23, Chicago White Sox

July 24-26, Seattle

July 28-30, at Kansas City

Aug. 1-3, at St. Louis

Aug. 4-6, Arizona

Aug. 7-10, at Detroit

Aug. 11-13, at Philadelphia

Aug. 15-16, Detroit

Aug. 18-20, Pittsburgh

Aug. 22-23, at Milwaukee

Aug. 24-27, Texas

Aug. 28-30, Cleveland

Sept. 1-3, at Texas

Sept. 4-6, at Cleveland

Sept. 8-10, New York Mets

Sept. 11-13, Tampa Bay

Sept. 14-17, at Chicago White Sox

Sept. 18-20, at Cincinnati

Sept. 22-24, Los Angeles Angels

Sept. 26-28, Oakland

Sept. 29-30, Oct. 1, at Colorado