TWINS 2020 DRAFT PICKS

First round, 27th overall

Aaron Sabato, 1B, North Carolina

The national freshman of the year in 2019 when he hit 18 home runs, Sabato, 21, had seven homers in 19 games before the Tar Heels season ended. At 6-2 and 230 pounds, he’s a prototype righthanded slugger. Could get a $2.57 million bonus.

second round (59th)

Alerick Soularie, OF, Tennessee

Hit a team-high .357 in 2019 as a sophomore when the Volunteers made the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2005. Had five homers in 16 games this season. The 20-year-old Houston native was a JUCO All-America at San Jacinto in 2018. Bonus projected at $1.18 million.

fourth round (128th)

Marco Raya, P, United South (Laredo, Texas)

The 6-1, 170-pound righthander won’t turn 18 for two more months. A 94 mph fastball put him in draft position. He’s committed to Texas Tech. The slot value is $433,000.

fifth round (158th)

Kala’i Rosario, OF, Waiakea (Hawaii) HS

Another power hitter was the Twins’ final pick. The 6-1, 200-pound Rosario, 17, was Hawaii’s player of the year. He is committed to California Baptist.

What’s next: Starting Sunday, teams can sign undrafted eligible players.