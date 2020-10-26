A Twin Cities woman died in a head-on collision on a snowy western Minnesota highway over the weekend.

The crash occurred shortly before 6:15 a.m. Sunday on Hwy. 212 in Hawk Creek Township, about 3 miles east of Granite Falls, the State Patrol said Monday.

Karla Rae Fabel, 48, of Belle Plaine, died in the wreck, the patrol said.

According to the patrol:

Fabel was heading east on Hwy. 212, where her car collided in the westbound lane with a pickup truck.

Her passenger, Kevin R. Arndt, 57, of Jordan, survived his injuries, as did pickup driver Troy A. Boysen, 35, of Shakopee.

The patrol said the highway was snowy and icy at the time of the collision.

All vehicle occupants had on seat belts, and alcohol was ruled out as a factor in the crash.