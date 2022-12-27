The Twin Cities Salvation Army has fallen behind on its Christmas fundraising goal this holiday season and is $1.8 million short of what the organization had raised at this point in 2021.

Although members anticipate an increase in donations before the deadline on New Year's Eve, the drop-off this year is concerning, said Lt. Colonel Dan Jennings, Salvation Army Northern Division commander.

"This is the most active fundraising time of year, so we know more gifts will still be coming in," Jennings said in a Monday news release. "But at this point we're nearly 16% behind last year's pace, which tells us we won't hit our target unless we see significant gains by December 31st."

As of Friday the organization had raised $7.1 million of its $12.5 million quarterly goal.

The local Salvation Army raises more than 60% of its annual revenue from October through December. A main cause of the decline has been widespread inflation, spokesman Dan Furry said.

"Inflation is not the friend of fundraising," Furry said. "When people are having to pay more for the necessities of everyday life, a lot of times it's their charitable giving that suffers."

The donations help fund the Salvation Army's food programs, shelters, emergency financial services and more. Missing the target amount could cause a hit to how many people the organization could help, Jennings added.

"The unfortunate outcome of this shortfall is that we may not be able to help all of the individuals and families we had planned on helping," he said.

Jennings said the Salvation Army is "grateful for the support of all our donors and volunteers" and that it can erase some of the deficit by the end of the month.

Donations made through the end of December will have their gift doubled, thanks to a $1 million challenge match pooled by several anonymous donors. Donations can be made online at SalvationArmyNorth.org, by texting MATCH to 24-365, or by mailing a check by Dec. 31 to the Salvation Army, 2445 Prior Ave N, Roseville, MN 55113.