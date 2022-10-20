HOW THE METRO TOP 10 FARED

1. Maple Grove (8-0) def. Mounds View 35-0

2. Rosemount (8-0) def. Burnsville 34-7

3. Stillwater (7-1) lost to Eden Prairie 35-14

4. Lakeville South (6-2) def. Hopkins 77-0

5. St. Thomas Academy (5A, 8-0) def. Tartan 49-3

6. Eden Prairie (6-2) def. Stillwater 35-14

7. Centennial (5-2) at Woodbury, 7 p.m. Thursday.

8. Shakopee (5-2) vs. Eagan, 7 p.m. Thursday.

9. Forest Lake (6-2) lost to Lakeville North 31-14

10. Elk River (5A, 8-0) def. St. Francis 30-13