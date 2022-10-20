HOW THE METRO TOP 10 FARED
1. Maple Grove (8-0) def. Mounds View 35-0
2. Rosemount (8-0) def. Burnsville 34-7
3. Stillwater (7-1) lost to Eden Prairie 35-14
4. Lakeville South (6-2) def. Hopkins 77-0
5. St. Thomas Academy (5A, 8-0) def. Tartan 49-3
6. Eden Prairie (6-2) def. Stillwater 35-14
7. Centennial (5-2) at Woodbury, 7 p.m. Thursday.
8. Shakopee (5-2) vs. Eagan, 7 p.m. Thursday.
9. Forest Lake (6-2) lost to Lakeville North 31-14
10. Elk River (5A, 8-0) def. St. Francis 30-13
More From Sports
Sports
Gobert thrives in T-wolves debut to lead 115-108 win vs. OKC
Rudy Gobert stood out on both ends of the floor — on a night when the Minnesota Timberwolves needed a big lift from their new big man.
Sports
Sports on TV and radio
Where to find today's games.
mlb
Verlander strikes out 11 to lead Astros over Yankees 4-2 in ALCS
Justin Verlander struck out 11 in six strong innings and Yuli Gurriel, Chas McCormick and Jeremy Peña all homered to power the Houston Astros past the New York Yankees 4-2 in their AL Championship Series opener Wednesday night.
Sports
Morant's 34 points lead Grizzlies to OT win over Knicks
Ja Morant had 34 points and nine assists, and the Memphis Grizzlies beat the New York Knicks 115-112 in overtime on Wednesday night in the season opener for both teams.
Sports
Drury, Padres rally to beat Nola, Phillies 8-5, tie NLCS 1-1
The scrappy San Diego Padres, largely rebuilt at the trade deadline, are finding their identity at just the right time.