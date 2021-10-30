ANDOVER

JULY 5

Warrant. A 43-year-old woman reported she was stranded at 140th Lane and Round Lake Boulevard NW. and requested a ride to north Minneapolis. An officer arrived and arrested the woman after discovering she had a warrant from Hennepin County.

CHANHASSEN

JUNE 5

Underage consumption. An 18-year-old man was cited for underage drinking and driving, driving without a valid license and speeding, following a traffic stop at County Roads 101 and 61. The passengers, a 15-year-old girl and a 17-year-old boy, were cited for underage drinking.

HUGO

JUNE 11

Suspicious person. A resident of the 6000 block of Oneka Lake Boulevard called the police on a deputy returning to their home to follow up on a previous call. The deputy advised dispatch to tell the resident, who had reported them as a suspicious person, to open the door. They did, and information about the previous incident was then relayed to the resident.

INDEPENDENCE

JUNE 3

Suspicious activity. A resident reported hearing a whistling sound outside his home in the 7000 block of Turner Road. An officer found a security camera on the exterior of the home that makes a whistling sound when motion-activated. The homeowner was informed.

JORDAN

JUNE 19

Suspicious activity. Officers responded to a report of two intoxicated individuals at Lagoon Park on Park Drive. A 22-year-old man was taken to the hospital due to his intoxication level and a facial injury. A 59-year-old woman was warned about the city ordinance prohibiting alcoholic beverages on the beach.

LAKE ELMO

JUNE 16

Suspicious activity. A man who was reported dumpster diving in the 100 block of Junco Road was familiar to authorities who were aware he had permission to do it.

LAKEVILLE

WEEK OF JUNE 12-18

Theft. Four new flatbed trucks were stolen from the 8000 block of 220th Street W. After installing equipment, the carrier, who picked up the trucks, never delivered them to their destination.

LEXINGTON

JUNE 14

Indecent exposure. A 34-year-old man was arrested for indecent exposure after he was found masturbating in Dollar Tree, 9115 South Highway Drive.

MAPLE GROVE

JUNE 29

Animal complaint. An officer responded to a report of a snapping turtle in the yard of a home in the 16500 block of 81st Avenue N. The turtle was released to a nearby body of water.

MAPLEWOOD

JUNE 21

Theft. A pistol was reported stolen from the glove box of an unlocked vehicle in the 2400 block of Pond Avenue.

JUNE 23

Theft. A plant was reported stolen from the front door of a home in the 1200 block of Belmont Lane.

NEW BRIGHTON

JUNE 18

Theft. The license plates were stolen from a vehicle in the 100 block of Old Hwy. 8. They were recovered the next day by Bloomington police.

NOWTHEN

JULY 7

Property damage. Explosives destroyed a mailbox in the 6100 block of Norris Lake Road NW.

OAK GROVE

JULY 6

Theft. A lawn mower and trailer were stolen from the 21200 block of Old Lake George Boulevard NW.

RICHFIELD

JUNE 29

Assault. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance in the 6500 block of Penn Avenue S. A male had threatened a female with a knife. The 18-year-old male later was arrested for assault with a dangerous weapon.

SHAKOPEE

JUNE 17

Drugs. A 47-year-old woman was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, possession of hypodermic needles and warrants from Dakota, Ramsey, Anoka and Hennepin Counties at Tintaocanku Drive and Mystic Lake Drive.

Assault. A 27-year-old man was arrested for assault, property damage and disorderly conduct in the 1400 block of St. Francis Avenue.

An arrest or citation means police suspect a crime has occurred; they are allegations and still must go before a judge. Items are selected from reports made to police departments and are not intended to provide a comprehensive picture of crime.