ANDOVER

JULY 31

Theft. Cards were stolen during a funeral at a church in the 16100 block of Crosstown Boulevard NW.

AUG. 6

Animal complaint. An officer responded to a report of a possum inside a home in the 15000 block of NW. Linnet Street. The homeowner told the officer the possum had entered through her doggy door and was hiding under the couch. The officer used a broom to safely move the animal outside, where it played dead on the deck.

CORCORAN

JULY 23

Vandalism. An officer responded to a report of vandalism at a home in the 23200 block of Strehler Road. It appeared that someone had defecated on their pool cover. The officer advised them to get a game camera to monitor the pool area to catch the suspect.

EAST BETHEL

JULY 30

Theft. A Chevrolet Silverado was stolen from the driveway of a home in the 20700 block of NE. Tyler Street. The vehicle was unlocked and the keys had been left inside it.

GRANT

JULY 11

Suspicious activity. Someone moved traffic signs that were blocking a road in the area of 75th Street and Lake Elmo Avenue. A deputy put them back in place.

HUGO

JULY 11

Dispute. A deputy checked on a report of someone dumping yard waste into a nearby pond in the 12000 block of Fondant Trail. A homeowner said he had pulled two bushes from his yard and put them in the pond so they would be easier to collect the next morning on his way to the compost site. Told that his activities were illegal, he agreed to retrieve the bushes and not do it again.

JORDAN

JULY 27

Check welfare. Officers responded to a report of a woman dancing by a vehicle in a parking lot in the 800 block of Sunset Drive. They found a 48-year-old woman barefoot and dancing on the grass. She stated she had graduated and was dancing and praying for the world. She showed no signs of impairment.

MAPLEWOOD

JULY 20

Theft. A security camera was reported stolen from a home in the 1700 block of Beebe Road. The video did not show anyone approaching the home or removing the camera before it stopped recording. The complainant said his security company was charging him $400 for the camera.

MINNETRISTA

JULY 22

Drugs. A 25-year-old Mound man was cited for possession of marijuana following a traffic stop on County Rd. 110W. A passenger in the vehicle, a 21-year-old woman, also was cited for possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

PRIOR LAKE

JULY 30

Fraud. A counterfeit $100 bill was passed at a garage sale in the 3800 block of Raspberry Ridge Road.

RAMSEY

JULY 7

Suspicious activity. An officer responded to a report of suspicious activity at an apartment in the 14100 block of NW. Argon Street. A 33-year-old woman told the officer she had found a condom in her bathtub drain and wanted the incident documented.

SHAKOPEE

JULY 27

Assault. A 29-year-old Richfield woman and a 33-year-old Shakopee woman were arrested for assault, and a 54-year-old Shakopee woman was cited for assault and disorderly conduct, in the 1200 block of 1st Avenue E.

JULY 30

Underage consumption. An 18-year-old Shakopee man was cited for underage consumption of alcohol following a motor vehicle wreck in the 1000 block of Newport Avenue.

VICTORIA

JULY 19

Disorderly conduct. A 19-year-old Farmington man was cited for disorderly conduct and littering from a motor vehicle at Hwy. 5 and County Rd. 11.

WATERTOWN

JULY 18

Curfew violation. A 13-year-old Delano girl and a 13-year-old Watertown boy were cited for curfew violations in the 300 block of Angel Avenue NW.

An arrest or citation means police suspect a crime has occurred; they are allegations and still must go before a judge. Items are selected from reports made to police departments and are not intended to provide a comprehensive picture of crime.