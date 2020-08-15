ANDOVER

JULY 23

Theft. A wallet was stolen from an unlocked vehicle in the 13700 block of NW. Jay Street.

CHAMPLIN

JULY 21

Theft. A wallet was stolen from an unlocked vehicle in the 11400 block of Utah Avenue.

EAST BETHEL

JULY 25

Burglary. Jewelry and cash were stolen from a home in the 24300 block of NE. Hwy. 65. The suspect entered through a window.

EDINA

JULY 18

Drugs. A 16-year-old boy was arrested for suspected possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle, underage possession of alcohol and careless driving, and a 14-year-old girl was arrested for underage consumption of alcohol and curfew violation after a traffic stop at Hwys. 62 and 169.

EXCELSIOR

JULY 16

Assault. An 18-year-old Excelsior woman was arrested for assault on Lake Street.

HUGO

JUNE 27

Suspicious activity. Authorities responded to two reports of juveniles giving money to people in the 5000 block of 141st Street. They were unable to find anyone.

JORDAN

JULY 23

Suspicious activity. An officer responded to a 911 hang-up call reporting a fire on Hillside Avenue. There was no fire and the caller was found to be a boy playing with a phone.

LAKEVILLE

WEEK OF JULY 19-25

Medical. An officer responded to a report of a medical incident in the 16000 block of Jatos Circle. A Lyft driver said a customer in the back seat would not wake up. The officer learned the 24-year-old woman had a history of drug use, and she was taken to the hospital.

Mahtomedi

JULY 7

Animal complaint. A resident in the 300 block of East Avenue Circle reported large feces in their backyard. They were advised it likely was left by a black bear recently spotted in the area.

LAUDERDALE

JULY 20, 22

Theft. Catalytic converters were stolen from vehicles in the 1700 blocks of Pleasant and Walnut streets.

MAPLE GROVE

JULY 7

Neighbor dispute. An officer responded to a report of a neighbor dispute in the 12100 block of 93rd Place. Two couples were arguing about insecticide use, and the officer mediated.

MAPLE PLAIN

JULY 20

Theft. A 1967 Ford ¾-ton pickup truck was stolen from a storage unit in the 5300 block of Pioneer Creek Drive.

MAPLEWOOD

JULY 17

Harassment. A customer called Half Price Books, 2982 White Bear Lake Av., and threatened to stab the store manager in the throat. He had been asked to leave the store nearly a year ago after he became angry over the price offered for his records. The manager, disturbed that the customer was still upset, wanted the threat documented.

PLYMOUTH

JULY 17

Drugs. A 36-year-old Bloomington woman was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and identity theft and a 39-year-old Wayzata man was arrested for identity theft after a traffic stop at Vinewood Lane and N. 39th Avenue.

SCANDIA

JUNE 28

Dispute. A deputy spotted a group of juveniles waiting for another near 192nd Street and Manning Avenue. Both sides denied planning to fight but said they were irritated with each other. The deputy sent them away and stayed awhile.

SHAKOPEE

JULY 26

Animal complaint. A 62-year-old woman was cited for leaving an animal unattended in a motor vehicle at Hy-Vee, 1451 Adams St.

JULY 28

Terroristic threats. A 52-year-old Shakopee man was arrested at Shakopee Avenue and Market Street.

An arrest or citation means police suspect a crime has occurred; they are allegations and still must go before a judge. Items are selected from reports made to police departments and are not intended to provide a comprehensive picture of crime.