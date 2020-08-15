ANDOVER
JULY 23
Theft. A wallet was stolen from an unlocked vehicle in the 13700 block of NW. Jay Street.
CHAMPLIN
JULY 21
Theft. A wallet was stolen from an unlocked vehicle in the 11400 block of Utah Avenue.
EAST BETHEL
JULY 25
Burglary. Jewelry and cash were stolen from a home in the 24300 block of NE. Hwy. 65. The suspect entered through a window.
EDINA
JULY 18
Drugs. A 16-year-old boy was arrested for suspected possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle, underage possession of alcohol and careless driving, and a 14-year-old girl was arrested for underage consumption of alcohol and curfew violation after a traffic stop at Hwys. 62 and 169.
EXCELSIOR
JULY 16
Assault. An 18-year-old Excelsior woman was arrested for assault on Lake Street.
HUGO
JUNE 27
Suspicious activity. Authorities responded to two reports of juveniles giving money to people in the 5000 block of 141st Street. They were unable to find anyone.
JORDAN
JULY 23
Suspicious activity. An officer responded to a 911 hang-up call reporting a fire on Hillside Avenue. There was no fire and the caller was found to be a boy playing with a phone.
LAKEVILLE
WEEK OF JULY 19-25
Medical. An officer responded to a report of a medical incident in the 16000 block of Jatos Circle. A Lyft driver said a customer in the back seat would not wake up. The officer learned the 24-year-old woman had a history of drug use, and she was taken to the hospital.
Mahtomedi
JULY 7
Animal complaint. A resident in the 300 block of East Avenue Circle reported large feces in their backyard. They were advised it likely was left by a black bear recently spotted in the area.
LAUDERDALE
JULY 20, 22
Theft. Catalytic converters were stolen from vehicles in the 1700 blocks of Pleasant and Walnut streets.
MAPLE GROVE
JULY 7
Neighbor dispute. An officer responded to a report of a neighbor dispute in the 12100 block of 93rd Place. Two couples were arguing about insecticide use, and the officer mediated.
MAPLE PLAIN
JULY 20
Theft. A 1967 Ford ¾-ton pickup truck was stolen from a storage unit in the 5300 block of Pioneer Creek Drive.
MAPLEWOOD
JULY 17
Harassment. A customer called Half Price Books, 2982 White Bear Lake Av., and threatened to stab the store manager in the throat. He had been asked to leave the store nearly a year ago after he became angry over the price offered for his records. The manager, disturbed that the customer was still upset, wanted the threat documented.
PLYMOUTH
JULY 17
Drugs. A 36-year-old Bloomington woman was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and identity theft and a 39-year-old Wayzata man was arrested for identity theft after a traffic stop at Vinewood Lane and N. 39th Avenue.
SCANDIA
JUNE 28
Dispute. A deputy spotted a group of juveniles waiting for another near 192nd Street and Manning Avenue. Both sides denied planning to fight but said they were irritated with each other. The deputy sent them away and stayed awhile.
SHAKOPEE
JULY 26
Animal complaint. A 62-year-old woman was cited for leaving an animal unattended in a motor vehicle at Hy-Vee, 1451 Adams St.
JULY 28
Terroristic threats. A 52-year-old Shakopee man was arrested at Shakopee Avenue and Market Street.
An arrest or citation means police suspect a crime has occurred; they are allegations and still must go before a judge. Items are selected from reports made to police departments and are not intended to provide a comprehensive picture of crime.