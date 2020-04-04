ANDOVER

MARCH 6

Theft. A generator was reported stolen from outside a garage in the 13300 block of NW. Marigold Court.

Blaine

MARCH 2

Suspicious activity. An officer responded to a report of possible prowlers outside a home in the 11400 block of NE. Goodhue Street. Nothing was found, and the resident said she was overtired and possibly seeing and hearing things.

MARCH 3

Animal complaint. An officer responded to a report of a cat stuck in a wall at a home in the 8700 block of NE. Tyler Street. The cat’s owner had been unable to find the cat before moving, and the home’s new occupant heard it meowing. The cat was removed from the wall and returned to its grateful owner.

LAUDERDALE

MARCH 6

Theft. An officer observed two men walking away from a closed business in the 2400 block of Larpenteur Avenue, one of them carrying a banner that belonged to the business. The men, both 24 years old, were uncooperative when stopped by police. One was cited for alleged theft and obstructing the legal process, and the other was cited on suspicion of theft.

DENMARK TOWNSHIP

FEB. 27

Suspicious activity. A drone was reported flying over homes in the 12000 block of 110th Street. It was determined the drone was operated by a photographer taking photos of a tree in the middle of a field.

FRIDLEY

MARCH 9

Suspicious activity. Officers responded to a report of a male exposing himself outside the window of a home in the 100 block of NE. Charles Street. Officers could not find the suspect.

HUGO

FEB. 26

Civil matter. A deputy responding to a report of a stolen vehicle in the 15000 block of Forest Boulevard was told by the complainant he owed money on the vehicle. The deputy advised him to contact his title loan company, which he did and learned that the vehicle had been repossessed.

MAPLE PLAIN

MARCH 8

Drunken driving. A 27-year-old Buffalo, Minn., woman was arrested on suspicion of drunken driving and using a cellphone while driving, after an officer saw her typing on her phone while driving, at Hwy. 12 and Budd Avenue.

MAPLEWOOD

FEB. 28

Drunken driving. A 38-year-old man was arrested for drunken driving after an officer noticed his vehicle was stopped at a green light in the area of White Bear and Gervais avenues. The officer pulled behind the stopped vehicle, which didn’t proceed through the intersection for about 30 seconds.

MINNETRISTA

MARCH 4

Drugs. A 33-year-old Bloomington woman was arrested on suspicion of possession of a substantial amount of drugs and paraphernalia, following a traffic stop on Hwy. 7.

PRIOR LAKE

FEB. 25

Drugs. A 14-year-old Savage boy was cited for possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia at Hidden Oaks Middle School, 15855 Fish Point Road.

FEB. 28

Drugs. A 22-year-old Bloomington man was arrested for alleged possession of methamphetamine and cocaine and for disorderly conduct, at Mystic Lake Casino, 2400 Mystic Lake Blvd. A 20-year-old Bloomington man also was arrested for disorderly conduct.

SHAKOPEE

MARCH 2

Assault. A 26-year-old Shakopee woman was arrested for alleged assault, possession of a controlled substance, domestic assault, fleeing, obstructing the legal process and failure to stop for a property damage crash, at E. 3rd Avenue and S. Naumkeag Street.

MARCH 3

Drugs. A 26-year-old Prior Lake man was cited for alleged possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle at Subway, 8030 Old Carriage Court.

SHOREWOOD

MARCH 11

Theft. A 19-year-old woman was arrested for suspected possession of a stolen vehicle and providing police with false information, after being stopped for failing to dim her lights at Hwy. 7 and Old Market Road.

