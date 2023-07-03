More from Star Tribune
Local
Food and festival lovers flock to Taste of Minnesota in Minneapolis
Hundreds flocked to downtown Minneapolis' Nicollet Mall in Sunday's hot and sunny weather for the first day of the revived food and live music festival.
www.startribune.com
Twin Cities face the hottest day of the year
Minnesotans find ways to stay cool.
Sports
Canterbury Park's top trainer punished after horse tests positive for banned drug
Mac Robertson, Canterbury's all-time leading trainer in wins and earnings, faces penalties of up to a two-year suspension and $25,000 fine after his horse Johnny Up tested positive on June 4 for altrenogest.
Sports
Minnesota Aurora to open USLW playoffs Thursday in Flint, Mich.
If the Aurora defeat Chicago City FC, they'll advance to the Central Conference finals on Saturday.
Local
Heat advisory comes with highest temperatures of the year in metro, southern Minn.
The National Weather Service issued a heat advisory from 1 to 7 p.m. Monday as conditions will make it feel between 95 and 99 degrees in the metro area.