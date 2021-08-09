A driver from the Twin Cities was killed in a collision with a semitrailer truck over the weekend in southeastern Minnesota, authorities said.

The crash occurred about 6:30 a.m. Saturday about 7 miles northeast of Caledonia at Hwy. 44 at Indian Springs Road, the State Patrol said.

Jacob Q. Schiffner, 21, of Prior Lake, was heading south on Hwy. 44 in his SUV and collided with a northbound semi being driven by Aaron J. Souhrada, 59, of Lime Springs, Iowa, according to the patrol.

The patrol did not say which driver was on the wrong side of the highway at the time of impact.

Paul Walsh • 612-673-4482