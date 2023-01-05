'NCIS'

The franchise's three current dramas, which have been on the air for a combined 36 seasons, team up for a three-hour crossover special that will delight viewers still addicted to network procedurals. The plot — a supposedly defunct CIA operation goes after the agents — is pure hokum but the chemistry between the shows' actors is genuine. It's particularly fun watching "NCIS: Los Angeles" leads Chris O'Donnell and LL Cool J try to intimidate a whole new crop of patsies. The only thing missing is a cameo from OG Mark Harmon. You would have hoped the chance to shoot in Hawaii would have lured him out of semiretirement. 7 p.m. Monday, WCCO, Ch. 4

'Sometimes When We Touch'

If you've ever been mellow, you'll groove to this three-part documentary that tracks the rise and fall (and rise again) of yacht rock. The filmmakers may poke fun at earworms like "Escape (The Pina Colada Song)," but they also take the deep dive seriously, letting fans in on how recording equipment, world events and hip-hop played instrumental roles in the genre's success. Toni Tennille, Ray Parker Jr. and Kenny Loggins are among the artists looking back at their legacies. Paramount Plus

'Alert'

This new series, which centers on a missing persons unit in Philadelphia, is a fairly standard police procedural, which means it's more obsessed with car chases than characters. But it's sort of fun watching star Scott Caan channel his late father, James Caan. With each performance, the son seems to pick up more and more of his dad's mannerisms — the animated hand motions, the fast patter, the sarcastic grimace. Pops would be proud. 7 p.m. Sunday, KMSP, Ch. 9

'Leverage: Redemption'

This caper-of-the-week series has never been the same since Timothy Hutton departed but it's still a hoot watching the ragtag team of con artists use their skills to help the underdog. Minnesota native Beth Riesgraf has a particularly good time in this new batch of episodes, showing off her acrobatic skills, licking a dinosaur's skull and trying out an Arnold Schwarzenegger impression. Freevee

'Koala Man'

Justin Roiland, who helped create "Rick & Morty," is an executive producer for this animated comedy about a suburban dad fighting crime. He doesn't have any powers but he takes great pride in his work, even if it's just stopping teens from loitering. We've seen plenty of superhero spoofs before but this one has a decidedly Aussie accent with references to everything but Vegemite sandwiches. Guest voices include Hugh Jackman and "Succession" star Sarah Snook. Monday, Hulu

80th Golden Globes

The once prestigious event has suffered in recent years, most notably due to a lack of diversity among its voters. The Hollywood Foreign Press Association has made efforts to try to improve its image, including the recruitment of black comic Jerrod Carmichael to host. Will it be enough? 7 p.m. Tuesday, KARE, Ch. 11

'Boys in Blue'

Macalester College grad Peter Berg returned to Minnesota to direct this four-part docuseries about North High School's football program. Berg, best known for developing the film version of "Friday Night Lights" and numerous Mark Wahlberg thrillers, looks at the effect the George Floyd killing had on the players' relationships with coaches, most of whom are in law enforcement. Much of the four hours is dedicated to the defund-the-police movement. That choice strips viewers of the chance to get better acquainted with the students, many of whom see sports as their only path to success. They're a lot more fascinating than the activists. 7 p.m. Friday, Showtime

'Madoff: The Monster of Wall Street'

This true-crime docuseries probably won't draw as many viewers as "Tiger King," but it deserves just as much attention, if not more. Director Joe Berlinger ("Paradise Lost") does a nice job of using reporters, ex-employees, investigators and victims to detail the Ponzi scheme, although he relies a bit too much on second-rate reenactments. The most chilling moments are the authentic instances of Bernie Madoff himself confessing his sins in deposition. Netflix