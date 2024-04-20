PHILADELPHIA — Spencer Turnbull carried a no-hit bid into the seventh inning, Alex Bohm hit a pair of three-run homers and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Chicago White Sox 7-0 on Friday night to extend their winning streak to four.

Chicago has lost seven of eight and 12 of 14, dropping to a major league-worst 3-16. The White Sox have been shut out seven times and are hitting a major league-low .190.

Turnbull (2-0) didn't allow a hit until Gavin Sheets singled into right field with one out in the seventh. He struck out six and walked two, pitching seven innings for the first time since his no-hitter for Detroit against Seattle on May 18, 2021.

Turnbull retired 14 consecutive batters after a two-out walk to Paul DeJong in the second. Phillies starters have allowed one earned run over 29 1/3 innings in their last four games.

Before the game the Phillies announced Taijuan Walker will make one more rehab start for Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Sunday. He then could return to the Phillies rotation, which could cause Turnbull to move to the bullpen.

With the Phillies in blue, yellow and black jerseys, Matt Strahm allowed Nicky Lopez's one-out single in the eighth and Orion Kerkering pitched the ninth, finishing a two-hitter.

Bohm matched a career high with six RBIs and had his fourth career two-homer game. He drove a four-seam fastball from Garret Crochet (1-3) over the right-field scoreboard in the first and a full-count cutter into the left-center field seats in the third.

Whit Merrifield homered in the fourth off Crochet, his first with the Phillies, and Trea Turner had his fourth three-hit game this season.

Crochet allowed seven runs and five hits in three innings.

UP NEXT

RHP Zack Wheeler, 0-3 despite a 3.00 ERA in four starts, will putch for the Phillies on Saturday against Michael Soroka (0-2, 6.98).

