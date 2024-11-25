As Americans tuck into turkey this week, raise a glass to the two that got away.
Brooks: At the White House, a timely pardon for two Minnesota turkeys
Peach and Blossom: This is your life
Minnesota’s own Peach and Blossom earned their presidential pardon Monday at the White House.
“They tell me there’s 2,500 people here today,” President Joe Biden told the crowd that flocked to his final turkey pardon. He waited a beat and continued, “Looking for a pardon.”
Peach and Blossom, who tip the scales at a combined 81 pounds, were raised by John Zimmerman and his 9-year-old son, Grant, on their farm in Northfield. An entire neighborhood of children helped socialize the young birds to be unfazed by pomp and presidents. It worked. Peach, chosen to be on stage with Biden and the Zimmermans, gobbled cheerfully through the bulk of his pardon speech.
“Based on your temperament and commitment to being productive members of society, I hereby pardon Peach and Blossom,” Biden said, continuing a tradition that may trace its roots to Abraham Lincoln, who was talked into pardoning a holiday turkey named Jack by his youngest son, Tad. President Harry Truman was the first president to be gifted a bird by the nation’s turkey growers. Sometime around the Kennedy administration, presidents began sending their holiday dinners to petting zoos, and it was Ronald Reagan who seems to have issued the first official turkey pardon, kicking off one of Washington’s sweetest and silliest traditions.
Peach, Blossom, Zimmerman and Grant drove the 16-and-a-half hours to D.C., blasting flock-pleasing Bon Jovi along the way, according to the president of the United States. Whoa, we’re halfway there/whoa oh, livin’ on a prayer…
The pardoned turkeys, who were named after the state flower of Delaware, will return to Minnesota the same way, where they will take up careers as ambassadors, educating the public about the excellence of turkeys in a state that raises more of them than anybody. Minnesota produced 38 million turkeys in 2022. Turkeys have us outnumbered about 7 to 1.
Those birds will never know how rare a turkey pardon is in this state.
Every Thanksgiving week, the governor of Minnesota welcomes turkeys to the Capitol — but not for a pardon. A “presentation.” Minnesota does not pardon turkeys. Minnesota would, in fact, like everyone to eat more turkeys. Minnesota turkeys generate more than $1 billion in economic activity and account for tens of thousands of jobs, according to the Minnesota Turkey Growers Association.
So this Tuesday, Gov. Tim Walz will welcome a pair of somebody’s dinner to the Capitol and, in keeping with tradition, withhold pardons from them. The birds were raised by Jake Vlaminck, president of the Minnesota Turkey Growers Association, on his farm in Lake Lillian. Paisley VonBerge of the Hutchinson Future Farmers of America chapter, did the work of socializing the young turkeys and getting them camera-ready.
In Washington, Biden ended his final turkey pardon on a wistful note. He and his wife, Jill, were heading to Staten Island for a Friendsgiving with members of the Coast Guard, in memory of their late son. He urged the country to hold in their hearts all the families with empty seats at the table this season.
Being president has been “the honor of my life. I’m forever grateful,” Biden said. “Remember who we are. We’re the United States of America. There’s nothing, nothing, nothing beyond our capacity if we do it together.”
Meanwhile, if you’re curious about how Minnesota became a turkey powerhouse, Curious Minnesota has a great read for you.
Special counsel moves to abandon election interference and classified documents cases against Trump
Special counsel Jack Smith moved to abandon two criminal cases against Donald Trump on Monday, acknowledging that Trump's return to the White House will preclude attempts to federally prosecute him for retaining classified documents or trying to overturn his 2020 election defeat.