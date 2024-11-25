Brooks: At the White House, a timely pardon for two Minnesota turkeys

“Based on your temperament and commitment to being productive members of society, I hereby pardon Peach and Blossom,” Biden said, continuing a tradition that may trace its roots to Abraham Lincoln, who was talked into pardoning a holiday turkey named Jack by his youngest son, Tad. President Harry Truman was the first president to be gifted a bird by the nation’s turkey growers. Sometime around the Kennedy administration, presidents began sending their holiday dinners to petting zoos, and it was Ronald Reagan who seems to have issued the first official turkey pardon, kicking off one of Washington’s sweetest and silliest traditions.