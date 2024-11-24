Minnesota turkeys are making back-to-back appearances at the White House for the annual Thanksgiving presidential pardon.
Minnesota turkeys head back to D.C. for pre-Thanksgiving presidential pardon
Turkeys Peach and Blossom are scheduled to be pardoned Monday by President Joe Biden. It is the second year in a row that the nation’s leading turkey producing state will send birds to the White House.
On Sunday, Peach and Blossom, two 17-week old male turkeys from Northfield, were announced as the lucky birds during a National Turkey Federation news conference held at the Willard InterContinental Washington D.C. Hotel. The official presidential pardon at the White House, which takes place annually ahead of Thanksgiving, is scheduled for Monday.
The turkeys were raised by John Zimmerman, a second-generation turkey farmer, and his family. Zimmerman and his son Grant, 9, introduced them at the event.
Minnesota has long been the nation’s leading turkey producer, growing more than 38 million of the birds in 2023, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. It’s a $1 billion industry for the state, says the Minnesota Turkey Growers Association, that provides 26,000 jobs across 600 farms and numerous processors and supporting firms.
“Our state is filled with dedicated family turkey farms like mine, who are committed to raising healthy, well cared-for birds for Thanksgiving dinners across America,” said Zimmerman, who is also president of the National Turkey Federation.
Zimmerman said the family, with the help of neighborhood kids, some of whom were in attendance wearing turkey trainer badges, carefully socialized the turkeys to make sure they could handle the spotlight.
“We’ve been getting them used to lights, camera[s] and even introducing them to a wide variety of music, everything from polka to classic rock,” Zimmerman said.
All that prepping seemed to work with Peach and Blossom standing — sometimes strutting — amid the crowds during the livestreamed event. The pair only let out a few well-timed gobbles such as when Zimmerman announced he would take questions.
Markus Platzer, the hotel’s general manager, joked the turkeys had nibbled from the mini bar at the hotel.
“Don’t worry, we won’t charge them,” Platzer said. “They are refreshed. They had a few interviews, but they are really now ready for you to be here with us to celebrate and to start off a Thanksgiving week.”
The turkey pardon tradition dates back to the Truman administration in 1947. Last year, Jennie-O Turkey Store birds raised in Willmar — Liberty and Bell — received a reprieve from President Joe Biden. They were the first Minnesota turkeys pardoned since 2017.
This year, the USDA expects Americans to gobble up 13.9 pounds of turkey per person. About 45 million whole birds are eaten at Thanksgiving every year.
Turkey prices hit record highs in recent years due to bird flu outbreaks that devastated flocks and other supply chain issues. As the avian influenza impact fades, wholesale turkey prices are now the lowest they’ve been since the pandemic started. Retailers are also steeply discounting whole turkeys to draw shoppers filling up their baskets for Thanksgiving feasts.
Peach and Blossom have landed post-pardon jobs as agricultural ambassadors at Farmamerica, a Waseca interpretive center that teaches visitors about farming.
“Peach and Blossom will feel right at home on our farm in the GreenSeam region, a hub of agricultural innovation and community, a place that nurtures both cutting edge advancements in food systems and the outstanding quality of life for all,” said Farmamerica Executive Director Jessica Rollins “— including for these two distinguished turkeys.”
Turkeys Peach and Blossom are scheduled to be pardoned Monday by President Joe Biden. It is the second year in a row that the nation’s leading turkey producing state will send birds to the White House.