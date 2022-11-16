GAME RECAP
Star Tribune's Three Stars
1. Juuse Saros, Predators: The goalie stopped 32 shots.
2. Matt Duchene, Predators: The winger scored the game-winner and had an assist on Nashville's other goal.
3. Frederick Gaudreau, Wild: The center had the Wild's lone goal, his second in as many games.
By the numbers
2 Goals for the Predators in 44 seconds during the first period.
5 Unsuccessful power plays by the Wild, including a four-minute advantage.
16 Consecutive penalty kills by the Wild before Duchene's power-play goal.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Wild
Wild remain goal-challenged in 2-1 loss to Predators
Nashville scored twice in 44 seconds during the first period, an efficient head start that was enough to outlast the visitors. Frederick Gaudreau got the Wild's only goal in the third period.
Sports
Sports on TV and radio
Where to find today's games.
Sports
Murray's 22 help Saint Peter's down Bucknell 82-71
Jaylen Murray had 22 points in Saint Peter's 82-71 win against Bucknell on Tuesday night.
Sports
Benjamin's 18 help Mount St. Mary's take down McDaniel 60-38
Jalen Benjamin's 18 points helped Mount St. Mary's defeat McDaniel 60-38 on Tuesday night.
Sports
Nweke scores 18 in Quinnipiac's 81-72 win over Dartmouth
Ike Nweke had 18 points in Quinnipiac's 81-72 victory against Dartmouth on Tuesday night.