GAME RECAP

Star Tribune's Three Stars

1. Juuse Saros, Predators: The goalie stopped 32 shots.

2. Matt Duchene, Predators: The winger scored the game-winner and had an assist on Nashville's other goal.

3. Frederick Gaudreau, Wild: The center had the Wild's lone goal, his second in as many games.

By the numbers

2 Goals for the Predators in 44 seconds during the first period.

5 Unsuccessful power plays by the Wild, including a four-minute advantage.

16 Consecutive penalty kills by the Wild before Duchene's power-play goal.