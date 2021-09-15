GAME RECAP

IMPACT PLAYER

Ryan Jeffers, catcher

Jeffers went 3-for-3, hitting a single, a two-RBI double and a two-run homer to help the Twins split the doubleheader with Cleveland.

BY THE NUMBERS

0-for-18 The skid Amed Rosario broke with his RBI double in the third inning.

3 Career-high hits in a game for Jeffers.

8-for-9 Nick Gordon's career stolen bases and attempts, including his fourth-inning steal Tuesday.

UP NEXT

Twins righthander Griffin Jax (3-3, 6.72 ERA) against Cleveland's RHP Cal Quantrill (5-3, 3.04) at 6:40 p.m. Wednesday.

MEGAN RYAN