GAME RECAP
IMPACT PLAYER
Ryan Jeffers, catcher
Jeffers went 3-for-3, hitting a single, a two-RBI double and a two-run homer to help the Twins split the doubleheader with Cleveland.
BY THE NUMBERS
0-for-18 The skid Amed Rosario broke with his RBI double in the third inning.
3 Career-high hits in a game for Jeffers.
8-for-9 Nick Gordon's career stolen bases and attempts, including his fourth-inning steal Tuesday.
UP NEXT
Twins righthander Griffin Jax (3-3, 6.72 ERA) against Cleveland's RHP Cal Quantrill (5-3, 3.04) at 6:40 p.m. Wednesday.
MEGAN RYAN
