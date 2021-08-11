GAME RECAP
Impact player
Griffin Jax, Twins
The rookie righthander shook off back-to-back homers, striking out 10 to win his second start in a row.
By the numbers
2.66 Jax's ERA in his past four starts, three of them against first-place teams.
4 Career home runs off lefthanded pitchers by Willians Astudillo, who connected against Dallas Keuchel.
1 Saves at Target Field this season by Alexander Colome, who has four saves in August.
On deck
In a game streamed on YouTube, Bailey Ober faces ex-Twin Lance Lynn in the final 2021 meeting vs. the White Sox.
PHIL MILLER
