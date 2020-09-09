GAMES 44 and 45 of 60

IMPACT PLAYERS

Game 1: Josh Donaldson, Twins

His three-run home run, his first as a Twin with runners on base, provides an early lead that Jose Berrios protected.

Game 2: Rangel Ravelo, St. Louis

His bases-loaded single was the only RBI hit during the Cardinals’ five-run third inning

by the numbers

1 Home runs that Josh Donaldson has hit in Busch Stadium, his 28th different ballpark with a homer

1 Career home runs by Brent Rooker, who connected just one day after Ryan Jeffers hit his first, too

19 Pitches needed by Caleb Thielbar to retire Matt Wieters, the most by a Twin in one at-bat since at least 1980

PHIL MILLER