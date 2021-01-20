Xavier White scored 21 points to lead a balanced Hopkins boys' basketball team to an 87-80 victory over visiting Wayzata on Tuesday.

The Royals (2-0), who are ranked No. 3 in Class 4A, led the top-ranked Trojans by as many as 17 points in the first half.

Elvis Nnaji scored 19, Tristan Lee 18 and Jaelen Treml 16 points for the Royals.

Carter Bjerke made five three-point field goals and scored 24 to lead Wayzata (1-1). Camden Heide added 16 points for the Trojans.

It was the 897th career victory for Hopkins coach Ken Novak Jr. With three more victories, Novak will become the third coach in state boys' basketball history to reach 900 victories, joining Bob McDonald (1,012) and Bob Brink (936).

Buffalo 66, Eden Prairie 65: Zach Zrust's basket with two seconds left lifted the host Bison (2-0) past the Eagles. Zrust, a junior, scored 27 points. Miles Smith led Eden Prairie (0-2) with 18 points.

South St. Paul 82, Henry Sibley 60: Alonzo Dodd scored 27 points — 18 in the second half — to help the Packers, ranked No. 7 in Class 3A, pull away for the victory. Shawn West-Zimpel added 24 points for the Packers.

St. Charles 91, Fillmore Central 77: Kooper Vaughn made 11 three-pointers and scored 63 points — tied for the eighth-highest single game in boys' state history — to lead the Saints, ranked No. 9 in Class 2A, to the victory.

In the process, Vaughn became the all-time leading scorer in St. Charles school history.

It was the most points scored in a boys' game in the state since Lake­view Christian's Bjorn Broman had 71 points, the second-most in state history, vs. Maranatha Christian on Feb. 21, 2015.

Girls' basketball

Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 59, Mayer Lutheran 55: The host Buccaneers, ranked No. 4 in Class 1A, rallied from a 10-point deficit in the second half to top the No. 6 Crusaders. Two free throws by Kylie Pittman with 2:05 remaining gave Waterville- Elysian-Morristown its first lead. Toryn Richards scored 17 to lead the Buccaneers, who outscored the Crusaders 36-23 in the second half.

Girls' hockey

Breck 4, South St. Paul 2: Sadie Lindsay scored two goals and Shae Messner added a goal and an assist as the Mustangs, ranked No. 1 in Class 1A, skated past the No. 3 Packers at Doug Woog Arena.

Messner's empty-net goal with 1:16 remaining sealed the victory for the Mustangs.

