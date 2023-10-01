Q: Can you please tell me if Stanley Tucci will be doing any additional shows in his "Searching for Italy" series? His previous shows have been great!

A: Last year, CNN dropped the series hosted by the acclaimed actor and food lover after two seasons and a total of 14 episodes. (Those episodes are still available on Max.) The series reportedly was dropped because CNN cut back on original programming, especially that made for the network by outside companies. But after the cancellation announcement, Variety reported Tucci saying that "hopefully we'll end up on another streamer, (or) network. — I have plans to do season three and more." When and where that might happen is still not clear.

'Reacher' returns

Q: Do you know if Prime Video plans to bring back another season of "Reacher"?

A: It does. Alan Ritchson will again star as Jack Reacher in the second season adapted from Lee Child's Reacher novels. (Tom Cruise also played Reacher in two big-screen movies.) This one is based on the book "Bad Luck and Trouble," and it reportedly completed production earlier this year, before the Hollywood strikes. A video teasing upcoming Prime Video productions has "Reacher" Season 2 arriving in December.

'Margin' call

Q: Recently I found a movie on Freevee called "Margin Call" featuring Kevin Spacey and Jeremy Irons. It had a good plot and was very well acted. However, after about 90 minutes the film abruptly stopped and went to a different movie. How can I find the remainder of it?

A: For those of you tuning in late, "Margin Call" is a 2011 movie about an investment bank during the financial crisis. J.C. Chandor ("All Is Lost," "A Most Violent Year") wrote and directed it, and was nominated for an Oscar for original screenplay. One place you can still find it is on Freevee, where I just watched the film to the end; I don't know what happened with your viewing. It is also available for a fee on Prime Video, Vudu and Apple TV, and on DVD and Blu-ray.

It might also be other places. Which reminds me to thank several readers who, responding to a recent item about where to find "Monk," added that it is on Cozi TV and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries. Considering the vastness of the TV universe, I don't pretend to know or list everywhere you might find a show.

A Leon Uris classic

Q: I am trying to find a program from the 1970s or '80s called "QB VII," with Anthony Hopkins. Is it available anywhere?

A: Based on a novel by Leon Uris, the 1974 miniseries starred Ben Gazzara as a writer who accuses a doctor, played by Hopkins, of performing illegal operations in a Nazi prison camp. It was nominated for 13 Emmys and won six, including acting awards for Anthony Quayle and Juliet Mills. The Roku Channel has the show, and there is a DVD release.

Write to brenfels@gmail.com.