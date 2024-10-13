Trump tested the limits on using the military at home. If elected again, he plans to go further

The former president and his advisers are developing plans to shift the military's priorities and resources, even at a time when wars are raging in Europe and the Middle East. Trump's top priority in his platform, known as Agenda 47, is to implement hard-line measures at the U.S.-Mexico border by ''moving thousands of troops currently stationed overseas'' to that border. He is also pledging to ''declare war'' on cartels and deploy the Navy in a blockade that would board and inspect ships for fentanyl.