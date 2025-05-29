With 'Karate Kid: Legends,' Ben Wang is the 1st Asian American new 'Kid' on the block

In the original ''Karate Kid'' movie, which came out more than 40 years ago, Pat Morita was the only main Asian American cast member even though it takes place in California's San Fernando Valley. His beloved Mr. Miyagi helped underdog Daniel wax on and wax off against white karate bullies. That arc has been replicated and flipped in sequels and offshoots ever since. The overall lack of Asian and Asian American representation all these years has been a lingering point of contention for some.