With 'Karate Kid: Legends,' Ben Wang is the 1st Asian American new 'Kid' on the block

It didn't occur to Ben Wang right away that in taking on '' Karate Kid: Legends,'' he'd be the franchise's first Asian American ''Kid.'' And that gives him a lot of optimism.
''At first I didn't even think about that,'' Wang told The Associated Press. ''That feels like a very cool and actually privileged position that I get to be in."
His casting happened, he said, in "a world where that's normal enough."
''Karate Kid: Legends,'' which opens Friday, unites OG Ralph Macchio's Daniel and Jackie Chan's Mr. Han from the 2010 movie to help Wang's Li Fong win a New York City karate competition.
In the original ''Karate Kid'' movie, which came out more than 40 years ago, Pat Morita was the only main Asian American cast member even though it takes place in California's San Fernando Valley. His beloved Mr. Miyagi helped underdog Daniel wax on and wax off against white karate bullies. That arc has been replicated and flipped in sequels and offshoots ever since. The overall lack of Asian and Asian American representation all these years has been a lingering point of contention for some.
Jeff Yang, author of ''The Golden Screen: The Movies That Made Asian America,'' said he knows plenty of Asian Americans who find most of the Miyagi-verse entertaining. At the same time, even the recent Netflix ''Cobra Kai'' series hardly had any young Asian American main characters. That lost opportunity felt like a ''loose, nagging tooth,'' he said.
''It's always been a situation where the ancient or legendary martial arts master is transferring his skills not just to another generation, but into another community,'' Jeff Yang said. ''In a way, that feels like for me as an Asian American, it turns it into a guilty pleasure."
The Asians who were there were ''either sidekicks or villains," he added.