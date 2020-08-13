President Donald Trump plans to stop in Mankato on Monday as part of his re-election campaign, USA Today reported.

The report says Trump will hit the road next week, while Democrats rally around Joe Biden and Sen. Kamala Harris during the Democratic National Convention. Trump plans to visit four states that could go a long way toward deciding the fall race between him and Biden: Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Minnesota and Arizona, the president said during a “tele-rally” with Wisconsin supporters on Wednesday.

Trump carried Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, and Arizona as part of his Electoral College victory over Hillary Clinton in 2016, but some current polls show him trailing Biden in those states this year. Trump narrowly lost Minnesota four years ago, but aides feel he can turn that state in his favor this time around.

He is expected to stop in both Mankato and Oshkosh, Wis., on Monday. He reportedly plans to speak about jobs and the economy at both stops and is likely to discuss the civil unrest in Minneapolis and other cities as well.

Further details of the president’s plans have not yet been released.