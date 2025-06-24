Trump is trying to script the perfect ending to war in Iran. Will the rest of the world go along?

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump wanted the brief and explosive American intervention in the Middle East to end with the satisfying tidiness of a prime-time season finale.
After days of stoking suspense over whether he would help Israel's attacks on Iran, followed by a spectacular bombing mission against nuclear facilities, he announced a surprise ceasefire deal to bring the war to a close.
Trump even gave the conflict a definitive name — ''THE 12 DAY WAR'' — leaving no doubt that he viewed the storyline as complete.
Now the question is whether the rest of the world will follow the script that Trump has laid out.
An unsteady ceasefire adds uncertainty
The ceasefire has already proven shaky, with Israel and Iran bombarding each other after the truce took effect. Trump upbraided at both countries on Tuesday morning, saying ''I'm not happy with them," using the f-word in derision and demanding that they stop fighting.
Thus far, they've obliged. However, it could be years before the world knows whether this latest round of warfare will mark a turn toward greater peace or be the harbinger of more bloodshed.
The terms of the ceasefire remain unclear, and there are lingering questions about how much of Iran's nuclear program survived the strikes over the weekend, despite Trump's claims that it was ''totally obliterated.'' In addition, the country's theocratic leadership could retrench, jeopardizing the potential for durable diplomatic solutions to conflicts that have percolated in the region for decades.