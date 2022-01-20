A semitrailer truck carrying hundreds of pounds of potatoes overturned on I-94 in Albertville early Thursday blocking both eastbound lanes.
The crash happened near County Road 19, and two eastbound lanes are closed, the Minnesota Department of Transportation said.
Motorists are being funneled onto a bypass lane serving exits 202 and 201 in Albertville.
The westbound lanes are unaffected and remain open.
The eastbound closure could be there well into the morning, MnDOT said.
"The potatoes are freezing to the pavement," a spokesman in the agency's Regional Traffic Management Center said. "We are going to have to get some equipment out there."
