A tree trimmer working in a southeastern Minnesota neighborhood fatally fell when the arm of his boom truck collapsed, authorities said Wednesday.
The incident occurred early Monday afternoon in Zumbrota on Parkwood Circle, police said.
The man was identified as James Mueller, 62, of nearby Pine Island, who owns the tree-trimming service, according to police.
Mueller was up about 30 feet and operating the controls, when the boom arm broke from the truck, police said.
Emergency responders provided lifesaving efforts before declaring him dead at the scene.
Investigators will be trying to determine why the boom separated from the truck.
