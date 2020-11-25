Traffic at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport was occasionally brisk Wednesday morning as travelers hurry to celebrate Thanksgiving with friends and family, despite warnings from health officials to stay home as the deadly COVID-19 pandemic continues to spread.

“I did go through a period where I wondered if I should travel or not, and I just came to peace with it,” said April Fenn of Victoria, who was headed to Cleveland to visit family members.

More than 50 million travelers are expected to take to the air, road and rails this Thanksgiving holiday, according to AAA. But as COVID’s reach expands, AAA said the actual number of those traveling could be far less.

This weekend, footage of packed airport terminals across the country — widely shared on social media — shocked some but caused others to shrug. MSP has initiated several safety measures, including a requirement that passengers wear masks.

The Transportation Security Administration nationally screened nearly 4 million passengers between Saturday and Tuesday, the highest level since last spring but far less than last year.

Earlier this month, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) advised those traveling for Thanksgiving to stay at home as a way of mitigating the disease’s spread.

Holiday travelers crowded the ticketing area of Terminal One Wednesday at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.

“Travel may increase your chance of getting and spreading COVID-19,” the CDC said in an updated advisory this week. “Postponing travel and staying home is the best way to protect yourself and others this year.”

Gov. Tim Walz last week ordered a four-week shutdown of bars, restaurants, entertainment venues and fitness clubs in Minnesota to slow the spread of the virus, which has caused more than 3,300 deaths across the state and sickened some 283,000 others. Walz and health officials urged Minnesotans to dial back this year’s Thanksgiving festivities.

The Wednesday before Thanksgiving, and the following Sunday, typically are the busiest travel days of the year at MSP. But in the past week there’s been some softening in passenger demand at the airport, according to Patrick Hogan, spokesman for the Metropolitan Airports Commission, which owns and operates MSP. That’s likely due to state and federal health officials urging people to stay home, he said.

Cheryl Smith, of Robbinsdale, was at MSP bright and early Wednesday for a flight to Fort Lauderdale to visit her brother for the holiday. She wasn’t worried about flying but felt a little guilty with the CDC advising people not to go.

“I had COVID in the summertime,” Smith said. “But every time I turn the news on they’re saying, don’t fly. So I am feeling guilty, but I’m feeling a bit safer because I’ve already had it.”

Kyle Potter, editor of the Thrifty Traveler website, said major U.S. airlines have gone to “extraordinary lengths” to give passengers some wiggle room with their bookings. For travelers who want to change their plans at the last minute, major carriers — including Delta, the dominant airline at MSP — either allow a one-time change without the usual fees or offer vouchers that last for up to two years, depending on the booking date, he said.

Still, Potter said, “Some people who want or need to travel are going to go regardless of what the CDC says about travel.”