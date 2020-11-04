SILVER SPRING, Md. — The U.S. trade deficit fell in September after hitting a 14-year high in August as exports outpaced imports.
The Commerce Department reported Wednesday that the gap between what the U.S. sells and what it buys abroad fell to $63.9 billion in September, a decline of 4.7% from a $67 billion deficit in August. September exports rose 2.6% to $176.4 billion, while imports ticked up 0.5% to $240.2 billion.
